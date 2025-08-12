FORMER LAWMAKER PROPOSES EDGAR LUNGU FUNERAL PROGRAM BE DELEGATED TO THE VICE PRESIDENT

FORMER LAWMAKER PROPOSES ECL FUNERAL PROGRAM BE DELEGATED TO THE VICE PRESIDENT



Former Member of Parliament for Kasenengwa, Sensio Banda is proposing President Hakainde Hichilema formally delegate the responsibility of presiding over the funeral of late former President Edgar Lungu to the Vice President Mutale Nalumango.





Mr. Banda says this gesture would honour the Lungu family’s wishes while preserving the dignity and protocol of a state funeral.





The call comes amid rising tensions between the government and the Lungu family, heightened by recent remarks from State Counsel M. Kabesha during a ZNBC interview.





Mr. Banda argues that Mr. Kabesha’s defensive tone and suggestion that the government might proceed with the burial without the family’s presence have deepened divisions and cast doubt on the prospects for a respectful and unified farewell.





The Lungu family has been persistent in its demand that President Hichilema not be directly involved in the funeral arrangements, citing longstanding political tensions





However, Mr. Banda believes delegating the funeral duties to the Vice President would demonstrate Mr. Hichilema’s statesmanship and placing national unity and reconciliation above political differences.





Mr. Banda stresses that this proposal is not an admission of fault but a cordial act of national healing, one that respects state funeral protocols while acknowledging the personal and emotional sensitivities involved.