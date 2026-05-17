FORMER LIVINGSTONE MP AND FORMER TOURISM MINISTER SIKUMBA WITHDRAWS FROM

RACE



He writes 



Five years ago, the people of Livingstone turned out in large numbers to entrust me with the honour of serving as their Member of Parliament; a privilege I will always hold close to my heart.





Over the past five years, we worked hand in hand with various government departments to advance the aspirations and wellbeing of our people. Together, we achieved many milestones, while some initiatives remain works in progress.





I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who supported me throughout this journey. Your trust, encouragement, and partnership have meant everything.





As I fully endorse the candidacy of the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, I wish to inform the public of my decision not to re-contest the position of Member of Parliament for Livingstone Central Constituency.





My commitment to the UPND remains unwavering, and I stand ready to campaign for all party candidates to ensure victory for our great party.



Together, let us continue moving Zambia forward.



May God bless you all.



Hon. Rodney Sikumba – MP