Thomas Sipalo also known as Difikoti has joined  UPND

MUNALI independent parliamentary aspirant Thomas Sipalo, also known as Difikoti has joined the ruling United Party for National Development. (UPND)





Speaking to reporters at a media briefing today, Sipalo said his decision was influenced by the government’s development programs and progress being implemented across the country. He pledged full support for President Hakainde Hichilema in the Aug. 13 general elections.





“The UPND remains the only party capable of delivering meaningful and tangible development to the people,” Sipalo said.





He called on opposition figures to join the ruling party to advance national development and unity.





Sipalo contested the Munali parliamentary seat as an independent in the last elections and finished second to former UPND lawmaker Mike Mposha.



(Mwebantu)