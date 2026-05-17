Rev Godfridah Sumaili asks God to grant Makebi, Mundubile wisdom as she likens Zambians to Israelites

Godfridah Sumaili asks God to grant Makebi, Mundubile wisdom as she likens Zambians to Israelites

FORMER Religious and National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili has asked God to grant President wannabes, Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu wisdom as they seek the country’s top job.

Praying during a press briefing yesterday, Sumaili likened Zambians to the children of Israel who turned to God for answers.

She claimed that the people of Zambia were going through a difficult time and that God had sent Mundubile and Zulu to bring salvation.

The former minister said the coming together of the Tonse and Pamodzi alliances was a blessing for the country because the Creator of heaven and earth delights in unity.

“In the beginning, when there was confusion, the voice of God came out and said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light.”

“Yes Father, we are in a new season, a new day and time. The people of Zambia have cried to You and You have heard their cry the same way You heard the children of Israel when they cried out because of oppression. You heard them, came down and delivered them.”

“This is the time for liberty. Arise and have mercy on our nation. The favour of God is upon the children of Zambia. Our leaders (Makebi and Mundubile) will bring salvation. We are asking for wisdom that only comes from God to be upon them,” she prayed.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, May 17, 2026