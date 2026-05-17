We are doing Hichilema a favour – Mundubile



PRESIDENTIAL aspiring candidate Brian Mundubile says opposition parties are doing President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND a favour by uniting ahead of the August 13 general elections.





Mundubile said their aim is to fairly challenge his government based on its performance.



Speaking during a joint opposition engagement yesterday, the party less presidential aspirant said the opposition had completed its own part by agreeing to work together and was now leaving the final decision to voters.





“We have delivered our part of the bargain. What remains is for you, the people of Zambia,” Mundubile said.



He said the August 13 polls will give Zambians a chance to decide whether to continue with the current leadership or choose a new direction.





“We are saying come August 13th, Zambians must draw the line and put behind the many challenges that they have endured over the past few years,” Mundubile said.





He said opposition parties have already agreed to work as one and present a united front to voters across the country.



“A decision has been made, and the decision is to remove the UPND from power,” he said.





However, Mundubile said this should not be seen as hatred towards the ruling party, but rather a response to what he called failure to meet people’s expectations.





“We are removing them not out of hate. We are removing them because they have failed the people of Zambia,” he said.





He accused the government of failing to deal with corruption and improve living conditions for citizens.





“They have decided to sell your power to neighbours while you are suffering with load shedding,” he said.



Mundubile further insisted that the opposition was just being fair in its assessment and not attacking individuals.





“So, we are judging them fairly. As a matter of fact, we are doing them a favour,” Mundubile said.