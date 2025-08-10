FORMER LUANSHYA MP URGES UPND SUPPORTERS TO SHOW RESPECT TO LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FAMILY

FORMER Luanshya Member of Parliament and former Government Chief Whip, Steven Chungu, has called on United Party for National Development supporters to refrain from mocking the family of the late President Edgar Lungu during their time of mourning.

Mr. Chungu said that instead of making fun of the bereaved family, UPND supporters should show empathy and compassion.

He expressed concern that some members of the ruling party had been seen mocking the late president’s family even during the mourning period.

He questioned why President Lungu, whom he claimed was not valued by the UPND while alive, had suddenly become significant in his death.

Mr. Chungu urged the UPND leadership to control their supporters and stop them from insulting the late president even in death.

He further described mocking the Lungu family during this period as “very shameful” and called on Government leaders to condemn such conduct in the strongest terms.

Roan FM