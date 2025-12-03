Former Malawi leader Joyce Banda appointed as Global Fairness Initiative Board Chairperson

The country’s former President Joyce Banda has been appointed as board Chairperson for Global Fairness Initiatives (GFI).

Banda’s Executive Assistant, Media and Public Relations Arnold Mnelemba has to confirmed the news to The Maravi Post a while ago.



“I can indeed confirm that the 4th President of the Republic of Malawi Her Excellency Dr Joyce Banda has been appointed board chair for Global Fairness Initiative.

“It is something of great honour considering the fact that the initiative is a global

institution of highest reputation,” Mnelemba said.

He added, “We are thrilled to hear the news and Her Excellency is ready to serve. It will be a great honour for Her Excellency to serve in the board whose first chairperson was President Bill Clinton.

“She is ready to serve in that capacity and her term begins on first January. She will chair Her first board meeting in May, Ghana”.

According to the Global Fairness Initiative (GFI), a leading NGO committed to creating more equitable, and secure livelihoods for the working poor, announced today that Banda will head the GFI Board of Directors replacing outgoing Chair H.E. Kabine Komara, Former Prime Minister of Guinea.

“We are honored to welcome President Banda as Chairperson of the GFI Board of Directors,” said H.E. Komara. “She has been a champion of working people in Malawi and throughout Africa, and her deep intellect and practical experience will bring great benefit to the important work of GFI and our grassroots partners throughout the world.”

Joyce Banda served as the 4th President of the Republic of Malawi from 2012 to 2014 following over a decade in public service as Vice President, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister for Gender and Community Services and a Member of Parliament. Dr. Banda was Malawi’s first female Head of State and the 2nd in Africa.

During her Presidency, she championed reforms that exemplified good governance and the democratic rule of law.

She is the recipient of numerous international awards and accolades and is celebrated for her work to tackle global challenges ranging from hunger to maternal health.

Through her Joyce Banda Foundation, she has supported primary and secondary school education of some of Malawi’s most vulnerable children.

The Joyce Banda Foundation also feeds and provides head-start education to over 10-thousand children across the country. The Foundation’s other key activity has been building climate-resilient houses for the vulnerable across the country, with recent focus being on those who lost their homes to the four cyclones that have hit Malawi in recent years.

“It is a privilege to have President Banda as the new Chair of the GFI Board of Directors,” said Karen Tramontano, Founder of Global Fairness Initiative.

“She has been a true advocate and partner to the grassroots, and we look forward to collaborating on our shared work to uplift working poor communities in Malawi and throughout the world.”

Global Fairness Initiative is a US-based INGO committed to creating a more equitable, sustainable approach to economic development through programs to reduce poverty, enfranchise informal workers, and create a more just, secure future for workers.

Founded by Karen Tramontano with Former President Bill Clinton as founding Chair, GFI has implemented programs that strengthen rights and livelihoods for the working poor in nations across the Global South.

Who is Joyce Banda?

Joyce Banda became President of the Republic of Malawi in 2012 following more than a decade in public service beginning with her election to Parliament and service as Malawi’s Foreign Minister and Minister for Gender and Community Services and then as Vice President.

Dr. Banda was Malawi’s first woman Head of State and only the 2nd in Africa, and she has been widely recognized for her work to expand the country’s economy, strengthen democratic systems and build strong diplomatic ties globally.

During her Presidency, Dr. Joyce Banda is credited with turning around an ailing economy which was on the verge of collapse to one that registered 6.2% in 2014 from 1.8% registered in 2012.

This followed her aggressive economic reforms which led to significant economic expansion.

Under President Banda, Malawi’s operational industrial capacity improved from 35% in 2012 to 85% in July 2014, and the foreign exchange import cover improved from one week to three and half months in July 2014.

In the areas of democracy, good governance, and rule of law, President Banda repealed a number of draconian laws which had weakened essential democratic institutions, infringed upon civil liberties, and restricted the freedom of the press.

Since her Presidency, Dr. Banda has launched women-centered organizations across Africa, including the African Federation of Women Entrepreneurs (AFWE), the Council for Economic Empowerment for Women in Africa (CEEWA), the American & African Business Women’s Alliance (AABWA), and her Joyce Banda Foundation.

She served as a Distinguished Fellow at the Center for Global Development and the Woodrow Wilson Center, a member of the United Nations Council of Women World Leaders and is a standing member of the Club de Madrid.