Former Manchester United star Wan-Bissaka switches allegiance to DR Congo

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has received his first call-up to the senior national team of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) ahead of th eir international friendlies scheduled for June, marking a significant development in his football career and a reconnection with his roots.

The 27-year-old defender, who currently plays for Manchester United, had previously represented DR Congo at the under-20 level in 2015 before switching allegiance to England, where he featured across various youth teams. His selection for DR Congo’s senior squad reflects both his current form and a renewed commitment to his Congolese heritage.

Wan-Bissaka’s inclusion comes as DR Congo prepares for two key friendly matches, starting with a game against Mali on June 5, 2025. That encounter is expected to test the team’s cohesion and defensive resilience, with Wan-Bissaka likely to play a critical role. Three days later, DR Congo will face Madagascar, giving the right-back an opportunity to cement his place in the team and potentially secure a long-term role in the Leopards’ setup.

The call-up marks a new chapter for Wan-Bissaka at the international level, as he transitions from his earlier England youth career to a full senior role with DR Congo, underlining the growing trend of dual-nationality players embracing their ancestral nations.