Former Minister of Finance of Ghana Wanted



Ghana is turning to Interpol to locate and extradite its former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who now stands accused of evading justice amid multiple corruption probes.



Ghana’s former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has officially been declared a fugitive from justice by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), which has initiated proceedings to issue an Interpol Red Notice to facilitate his arrest and extradition.





This move follows Ofori-Atta’s failure to appear in person before the OSP on 2 June to respond to a series of high-value corruption allegations dating back to his tenure as the key architect of Ghana’s economic policy between 2017 and 2023. The charges relate to alleged procurement irregularities, financial mismanagement and the authorisation of questionable payments.



Accused of deliberately evading justice

Special prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng accused Ofori-Atta of deliberately evading justice, stating that his refusal to appear in person despite repeated invitations demonstrated “baleful spite toward law enforcement and criminal investigations”.



The special prosecutor will have to go and arrest him personally if he wants him back in Ghana



Ofori-Atta had requested to participate via video due to health reasons, citing a medical notice from the Mayo Clinic in the US.



However, the OSP said no official medical documentation had been received. As a result, the office rejected the request for virtual engagement and proceeded with efforts to locate and extradite him.



“Ofori-Atta’s conduct is unacceptable… It ends here. It ends today,” Agyebeng declared.



Ofori-Atta’s lawyer: ‘He is simply unwell’

Ofori-Atta’s lawyer, Frank Davies, says his client is not fleeing justice but is “unwell and undergoing treatment” in the US. He accuses the OSP of “politicising” the issue and undermining due process.



“It’s a fact, and I can assure you that Ken Ofori-Atta is not fleeing from justice,” Davies told The Africa Report. “It is easy to verify that he is simply unwell, and the OSP is aware of this.”



However, some legal experts remain unconvinced. Lawyer Martin Kpebu criticised Ofori-Atta for failing to honour the agreed appointment. “He has not shown good faith at all,” Kpebu told The Africa Report, though he also argued that the OSP should clarify why virtual participation was ruled out given the circumstances.



Legal and political implications

A motion filed by Ofori-Atta at the Human Rights Court to restrain the OSP from labelling him a “fugitive from justice” has been adjourned until 18 June. The court’s ruling could influence whether Interpol proceeds with issuing a Red Notice and may set a precedent for how medical-related absences are treated in high-profile corruption investigations.



Ofori-Atta’s legacy is closely tied to Ghana’s current economic challenges. His tenure saw the country descend into debt distress, marked by soaring inflation, a depreciating currency, and the decision to seek IMF assistance after initially ruling it out.



Beyond the personal consequences for Ofori-Atta, the case could serve as a test for Ghana’s institutions, particularly the independence and resolve of the Office of the Special Prosecutor. It may also shape the credibility of the country’s anti-corruption efforts ahead of the 2028 elections.



Journalist and outspoken political commentator Kevin Taylor told local broadcaster Joy TV that Ofori-Atta is unlikely to return voluntarily, suggesting that “the special prosecutor will have to go and arrest him personally if he wants him back in Ghana”.