Former Minister Walter Mzembi Acquitted in US$2 Million Corruption Case

Former Tourism and Hospitality Minister Walter Mzembi has been acquitted of criminal abuse of office charges following a full trial, bringing an end to a long-running corruption case linked to alleged prejudice to the Government amounting to US$2 million.

Mzembi, who spent 11 months in prison, was found not guilty after facing allegations connected to the donation of television sets intended for 2010 FIFA World Cup fan parks.

The ruling comes just days after the High Court in Harare granted the former Cabinet minister US$1 000 bail under strict conditions.

Court Previously Granted Bail

Last week, the High Court ordered Mzembi’s release on bail pending the conclusion of the matter.

As part of the conditions, he was required to deposit US$1 000, surrender his passport and remain at his Harare residence.

The court also directed that he should not travel beyond a 30-kilometre radius from the court without prior permission.

Mzembi had been in custody since June last year after being arrested upon his return from South Africa.

Allegations Over FIFA World Cup Equipment

The State alleged that while serving as Tourism and Hospitality Minister, Mzembi authorised the donation of television sets acquired for 2010 FIFA World Cup fan parks without approval from Treasury or Cabinet.

Prosecutors argued that the move caused prejudice to the Government estimated at about US$2 million.

The matter became one of the high-profile corruption cases involving a former senior government official.

Acquittal Ends Long Legal Battle

The acquittal marks a major development in Mzembi’s lengthy legal troubles, which have kept him tied up in court proceedings.

Mzembi previously served in various government positions and was one of Zimbabwe’s prominent tourism figures during his tenure as minister.