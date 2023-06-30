Former MPs, ministers to have lifetime diplomatic passports

Former MPs to have lifetime diplomatic passports

PETAUKE independent member of parliament, Emmanuel ‘Jay’ Banda has lobbied Parliament, through a private member’s motion, if all former State office holders can be given permanent diplomatic passports in recognition of their service they rendered to the nation.

Banda moved the motion on Wednesday.

His motion was built on the strength that Vice-Presidents, ministers and member of parliaments are only recognised after they leave office, during their death’s during State funerals.

“We only recognise them with State funerals. Why can’t we recognise and appreciate their contributions towards the development of the country while they are still alive as former State office bearers,” Banda debated

“Mr speaker, what I’m saying is that we can recognise these people through permanent diplomatic passports that will earn them respect wherever they’ll travel to.

“I am aware that law automatically strips away some privileges to former state office holders upon the expiry of their term or appointment. In view of this, their diplomatic passports should be surrendered for incarceration. This is according to section 13 of the passport act number 28 of 2016.”

Banda added that in the case of former State office holders, they are reduced to ordinary citizens as they begin to use ordinary passports.

The lawmaker Banda emphasised that respect and appreciation should be given to them as a way to appreciate their tremendous works and sacrifice they gave to the nation.

“These are people that left their homes and families to come here in Lusaka so that they can work and serve the people. They tirelessly did all this and sacrificed their lives so they could work for the people of Zambia. Giving them diplomatic passports will show that their works are appreciated and that will put respect on their name wherever they go. Respecting them should not end together with their term or appointment,” said Banda.

The motion passed after it was seconded by some members of parliament, including Nyimba independent member of parliament, Menyani Zulu and Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba