Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan responds to calls to run for the 2027 presidency

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to calls by youth groups urging him to contest the 2027 election.

Jonathan spoke on Thursday, May 7, while receiving some youth groups who visited him at his office in Abuja to encourage him to join the presidential race.

Responding to the appeal, the former president said he would consult widely before taking any decision.

“You are asking me to come and contest the next election. Presidential race is not a computer game. But I’ve heard you and I’ll consult widely,” he said.

The former president commended the youths for showing interest in the country, describing patriotism as essential to nation-building.

“If you have no interest in the country, you will not bother to be here,” he added.

Jonathan also urged young Nigerians to promote peace and credible elections, warning that the absence of transparent electoral processes discourages competent citizens from participating in politics.

“The key thing we need in this country is peace.

“You continue to advocate for that. And you continue to advocate for peaceful and credible elections in the country. Because if we don’t have peaceful and credible elections, most good citizens will not want to bother to get involved in politics,” he said.

The former president lamented Nigeria’s low voter turnout, saying the country records one of the poorest participation rates during elections despite having a large voting population.

“I’ve observed elections in about 14 or more African countries and even Southeast Asia. Nigeria has the lowest turnout in every election cycle.

“I think INEC needs to do something about it. They need to start to get consultants to look at it. And what is the cause? As young people, you must be involved in the electoral process,” he stated.

Jonathan challenged the youths to participate actively in the electoral process by obtaining voter cards and voting during elections.

“If I ask how many of you have your voter’s card now, probably 50% of you don’t have your voter’s card. And you’re asking me to go and contest the election. So you must participate in the electoral process,” he said.

Jonathan reiterated that he only listened to the appeal made by the youths and would continue consultations before making any political decision ahead of 2027.

“I will consult. I cannot just wake up and say I want to be the president of Nigeria again. But I am telling you that I will consult. If there is a need to, I will wait,” Jonathan stated.