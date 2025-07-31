FORMER PF DC JAILED FOR ISSUING NRCs TO UNDERAGE CHILDREN

FORMER DC JAILED FOR ISSUING NRCs TO UNDERAGE CHILDREN



Former Petauke District Commissioner Velenasi Moyo has been sentenced to five months in jail for abuse of office after unlawfully instructing officers to issue National Registration Cards to minors.





The offence, committed between August and September 2020, was ruled by the court as detrimental to government interests. Though initially facing multiple charges alongside former PF official Goodson Lungu which were later dropped.





Moyo was convicted under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act and sentenced on July 30, 2025, by Magistrate Ackson Mumba.