MDC CALLS FOR THE ARREST PEOPLE OPPOSED TO THE REMOVAL OF FUEL SUBSIDIES

By Lukundo Nankamba

The Movement for Democratic Change – MDC- says there is need to investigate people opposing the removal of subsidies by government.

Media Director, Kafula Mubanga alleges that those opposing the removal of subsidies are thieves who could have benefited from the subsidies.

Dr. Mubanga it is important that the government investigates the beneficiaries of the proceeds of subsidies adding that if the monies was properly used by the previous government so much development would have been done.

He explains that expenditure on subsidies was too colossal.

PHOENIX NEWS