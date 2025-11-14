A former policewoman has been sentenced to eight years in direct imprisonment for the horrific sexual abuse of her own son, acts she claimed were carried out on the direct orders of a traditional healer. The Middelburg High Court delivered the judgement, bringing a close to a disturbing chapter that exposes a profound betrayal of maternal trust.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her now-teenage son, was formerly stationed at the Groblersdal police station. Her descent into criminality began when she sought spiritual solutions for personal troubles, consulting a sangoma for guidance. The help she received, however, was nothing short of monstrous.

Former Policewoman Jailed For Abusing Son On Sangoma’s Orders

According to the details presented in court, the sangoma provided the 42-year-old mother with a series of appalling commands under the guise of a cleansing ritual. Monica Nyuswa, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), outlined the grim details.

“The traditional healer instructed the accused to bathe her twelve-year-old son with traditional medicine and to simulate sexual intercourse with him,” Nyuswa stated.

The court further heard that the healer’s instructions did not end there, demanding visual proof of the vile act.

“She was further directed to record the act on her cellphone and send him the video,” Nyuswa confirmed. This was allegedly presented as a necessary step to purge evil spirits from the woman’s life. The video, however, quickly became an instrument of blackmail. After the incident, the traditional healer extorted money from the accused, threatening to release the video.

A Crime Uncovered and a Plea for Mercy

The carefully concealed crime came to light in 2023 when the illicit video surfaced on social media, leading to a swift criminal case. During the proceedings, the woman admitted to the court that she had carried out the sangoma’s orders, though she maintained that full intercourse did not take place. She pleaded guilty and entered into a plea and sentence agreement, leading to her conviction on three serious counts: sexual assault, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, her legal team highlighted her cooperation with the police, her guilty plea, and the two years she had already spent in custody awaiting trial. They also pointed to her prospects for rehabilitation. However, the state presented a powerful argument for the severity of her crimes, emphasising the vulnerability of the child and the sacred trust that was shattered.

The prosecution argued strongly for the court to consider the gravity of the offence. They underscored the betrayal of trust between a mother and her child and the urgent need to protect young people from sexual exploitation. In delivering the sentence, the court balanced these factors, acknowledging the mitigation presented by the defence but ultimately agreeing with the state on the seriousness of the crimes.

Monica Nyuswa reiterated the NPA’s stance following the sentencing, stating, “The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to combating domestic and sexual violence, particularly cases involving vulnerable victims, and will continue to pursue justice with diligence and compassion.” The sangoma allegedly involved in the case remains at large, with investigations ongoing.