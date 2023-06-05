FORMER PRESIDENT ECL DID WELL TO WISH PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA A SINCERE HAPPY BIRTHDAY …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

We urge the former president to be more genuine with what he does and says as former president in his future endeavors . Humanity demands that It is very difficult to erase the bad past perceptions , however it is important to rebuild the image for a better personality and understanding however long it takes . Zambians should not be in doubt to think all these good wishes are a sincere psychological test on the leadership of the country because some close people to the former president are under very serious crime allegations .

We had hoped the former president was going to be a Carrier of a message to all the zambian people irrespective of any existing political affiliation and support to call for unity and save the country without divisions and hate against each other . Former President ECL was hoped to encourage the people in Zambia to support president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA as the 7th republican president of this beautiful state . Let’s well introspect what has been happening in the country since ECL handed over power , some of the outbursts by people that were close to ECL should not have happened because ,had he positioned himself well , counsel in the nation was going to have positive interpretations .

No one was going to engage ECL in the manner people have done if he was going to take the direction of supporting the govt and president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in delivering public service to the people , unfortunately ECL has always appeared to be actively participating in politics . Who can despise a good will from anyone who genuinely does something out of personal conviction . Most people have been saying leave ECL to enjoy his retirement , but how could that happen when statements out of is political groupings are agressive in the public .

We should assume ECL is the most rediculed after leaving the presidency because of his uncertain motives , we would have loved to see ECL become a model of certainty in the country’s direction after him , ECL is not a tool for use but a citizen of zambia who should have similar values we are supposed to share with him , having served as president of this country provides an insight of inspirational quotes about what it is to lead this country as a president , only ECL and president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA knows what it is to be president, we should not be cheated by anyone who says I was closer to the former or current president . It is the mind of having been president or being president here which should matter the most . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY