Former SA deputy president David Mabuza dies at 64

Former deputy president David Mabuza dies at 64

South Africa is in mourning following the death of former Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza, who passed away today, Thursday, July 3, at 64 in a Sandton hospital after a short illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed the news, prompting tributes for a key figure in the nation’s politics.

Born in Mpumalanga in 1960, Mabuza, nicknamed “The Cat” for his political cunning, was a liberation struggle stalwart and ANC heavyweight.

He served as Deputy President from 2018 to 2023 and as Mpumalanga Premier from 2009 to 2018, where he championed infrastructure and education but faced allegations of corruption and political violence, which he denied.

His strategic influence was pivotal in securing Ramaphosa’s ANC presidency in 2017. Ramaphosa hailed Mabuza as a “dedicated servant,” while Mbalula praised his ANC loyalty.

Opposition parties, including the DA and EFF, acknowledged his role in South Africa’s democratic journey.

Details of his memorial and funeral will be announced soon. He is survived by his wife, Nonhlanhla Patience Mnisi, and their children.