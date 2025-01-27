“Former Teacher Finds Love on Dating App… Only to Realize It’s His Former Pupil!”



A former teacher in Lusaka Chelstone area learned the hard way that love can be a tricky syllabus to master! What started as a sweet online romance ended in drama, betrayal, and one very awkward reunion.



The young man, who was once the youngest teacher at a private school in Chelstone, was cautious about mingling too much with his grade seven pupils. “I kept my distance because I feared they’d lose respect for me,” he said. Little did he know, one of his former pupils would reappear years later to give him the life lesson of a lifetime.



Five years after leaving the school, he stumbled upon a stunning young lady on a dating app and thought, “This is the one!” They hit it off, met in person, and sparks flew—at least for him. But then came the bombshell.



“Sir, you were my teacher in Grade 7!” she announced casually during a conversation. Shocked, the former teacher’s memory slowly returned, but by that point, he was already head over heels. “I couldn’t believe it; she was so beautiful now. But in my heart, I told myself, ‘Love knows no boundaries,’ and I decided to keep dating her,” he explained.



However, things quickly took a Zambian twist. The once-sweet lady turned out to be the queen of sugar daddies, full-time lies, and late-night rendezvous. Her younger sister even exposed her, revealing that she often used him as a cover for her escapades. “She would tell her family she was meeting me, meanwhile she was out collecting transport money from sponsors!” the teacher recounted, shaking his head.



When the truth became too much, he ended the relationship. But in true Zambian fashion, the drama didn’t stop there. Months later, she called him, claiming she’d been kicked out of her parents’ house in ZAF twin palm 🌴 for reasons she refused to disclose. She showed up at his doorstep with a bag of clothes, begging for two weeks of accommodation.



“What was I supposed to do?” he asked. “I let her stay… but those two weeks turned into two months!”



The real shocker came when she finally confessed that she was pregnant, and the father of the child had abandoned her. Out of pity, he let her stay in his two-roomed house, even sharing the same bed, though he maintained that nothing happened between them. “We still weren’t intimate! I was just a good man trying to help,” he insisted.



But as the weeks dragged on, the relationship soured. “Ba Zambia, this was not love—it was a punishment!” he joked. Eventually, he ended things for good, saying, “She came as a storm but left as a lesson.”



Now single and wiser, the former teacher has a message for all Zambians: “They are good men out here, but please, don’t take advantage of us. Respect yourselves, and respect the men who genuinely care for you.”



And as for his next chapter? “This time, I’m sticking to women I’ve never taught. Grade 7 memories are too much!”



Moral of the story? Sometimes love isn’t about finding ‘The One’—it’s about avoiding the wrong ones.



Kumwesu January 27, 2025