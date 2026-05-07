Former US President Barack Obama offers himself up as earth’s future emissary to alien visitors

Former US President Barack Obama has dismissed claims that the United States is secretly hiding aliens or UFOs in underground facilities, while joking that he would gladly help welcome extraterrestrials if they ever arrived on Earth.

Speaking during an appearance with Stephen Colbert, Obama revisited comments he made earlier this year on a podcast where he said, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them.” Obama clarified that he was referring to the likelihood of life existing elsewhere in the universe.

He explained that because the universe is infinite, it is reasonable to believe humans may not be the only form of life. Colbert joked that the former president might know more than he was revealing, even comparing the Obama Presidential Center to an alien spacecraft.

Obama then humorously suggested he should be part of any future “first contact” team responsible for greeting extraterrestrials if they ever visited Earth. “I think I’d be a great member of the first contact team,” Obama said.

The former president pointed to his diplomatic experience and personality as reasons he would make a suitable representative for humanity. “I’ve got a background in diplomacy,” he joked, adding that he is also friendly and would serve well as an emissary for the planet. Colbert responded playfully, saying he would “take the résumé under advisement.”

Obama’s remarks come months after Donald Trump jokingly accused him of revealing classified alien information following his earlier podcast comments. Despite ongoing public fascination with UFOs and extraterrestrial life, Obama maintained there are no hidden “little green men” or alien spacecraft being stored by the US government.