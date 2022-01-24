Home Obituary Former Vicar General and Lecturer in Canon Law ,Fr. Oliver Mukunta has... ObituaryPhotosReligion Former Vicar General and Lecturer in Canon Law ,Fr. Oliver Mukunta has died January 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Former Vicar General and Lecturer in Canon Law ,Fr. Oliver Mukunta has died. Fr Mukunta last served as Parish Priest of Christ The King Parish KSQEternal rest Grant unto thee…M.H.S.R.I.P LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.