Former ZAMMSA DG Victor Nyasulu dumps PF, Joins Citizens First

Former ZAMMSA DG Victor Nyasulu Joins Citizens First



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Former ZAMMSA Director General Victor Nyasulu has joined Citizens First barely six months after he defected to the Patriotic Front following his resignation from the United Party for National Development.





CF Media Director Innocent Lupiya was on hand to officially welcome Mr. Nyasulu into the party.





Mr. Nyasulu previously contested the position of Mayor in the 2021 general elections on the UPND ticket.





After losing the election, he filed a petition before the Tribunal on Local Government Elections, which was later dismissed.





He was subsequently appointed Director General of Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency, a position he held until July 19, 2024, when he was relieved of his duties following a scandal involving 61 missing ZAMMSA containers.



