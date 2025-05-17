Former Zimbabwean commercial farmer, Rory Duncan who was dispossessed of his farm under the land reform programme shares his reflections.



“Some days, my mind wanders back to a farm I managed in the eastern highlands of Zimbabwe in the late 80s. It was something special.

We produced apples, peaches, pears, and kiwi fruit for local and export markets. We grew broccoli and cauliflower for the frozen veg market and did seed potatoes for a major contract. All on a large scale. Im talking about 1000s of tons of produce. We had a herd of Jersey cows for milking and made butter and cream.

We plowed huge hectarage to grow maize, sweet potato, and vegetables for the farm workers. We had a junior school there with a headmaster and 5 classes. We had a clinic with a permanent nursing sister with meds and staff. We had a church with a pastor and a football team competing in provincial leagues.

Every worker, 550 of them, lived in a brick home with electricity, running water, and a wood stove with unlimited firewood. There was a large store that provided everything from blankets to bicycles. There was a section of the farm dedicated to wildlife conservation.

We had a proactive workers committee and had regular updates and meetings and professionally integrated management systems. We had huge refrigeration facilities and a modern pack shed with a fleet of trucks.

The engineering division had everything it needed, including skilled workers to maintain a large estate. We had a beekeeping division, everything worked, and our people were cherished. We had adult literacy courses in the evenings at the farm hall and transport to functioning hospitals at any time of day or night.

We had professional security services with a canine unit. A football field with a coach and smart uniforms and boots provided to the teams. The annual turnover was in the multiple millions, and the wage spend was huge, as was the tax bill. We spent millions on tractors, implements, fertilizers and fuels. Today, it is a village of subsistence level agriculture, all of it gone with hardly a memory of what was once there. Why?”