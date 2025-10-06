FORMER ZRA BOSS KINGSLEY CHANDA CONVICTED





The Lusaka Magistrate’s court has convicted former Zambia Revenue Authority ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda on three counts of willful failure to follow procedure.





His co – accused Callisius Kaoma has been found guilty and convicted of 16 counts of willful failure to follow procedure and acquitted of six.





The duo were jointly charged of willfull failure to follow procedure in the disposal of 22 ZRA vehicle.





They are yet to be sentenced.



By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso