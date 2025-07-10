FORTY THREE PEOPLE DI£D IN ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS DURING LONG WEEKEND



….while 42 were serious iñjury accideñts in which 46 people were seriously injured



Lusaka… Thursday July 11, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)





The Zambia Police Service recorded 345 Road traffic Accidents during Heroes and Unity Holiday.





And the Service says a total of K915,955 was collected as Admission of Guilty fine during the long weekend.





Zambia Police Service Assistant Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha says 29 were recorded as fatal in which 43 people died while 42 were serious injury accidents in which 46 people were seriously injured.





Ms Kaitisha said 86 were recorded as slight injury accidents in which 117 people were slightly injured and 184 were recorded as damage only accidents.





“Lusaka Province recorded the highest number with 141 RTAs while Copperbelt recorded 46 and North-Western recorded 31 accidents respectively,” she said.



“Southern recorded 30 while Eastern recorded 28 and Central Province had 26. Luapula recorded 15, Northern and Western recorded 10 accidents each while Muchinga had the least with 8.”





Ms Kaitisha further said during the same period in 2024, Police recorded 319 RTAs in which 25 were recorded as fatal where 27 people died while 42 were recorded as serious injury road traffic accidents in which 78 people were seriously injured.





“A total amount of K915,955.00 was collected as Admission of Guilty fine during the long weekend. In 2024, during the same period , Police collected K694,815.00 as Admission of Guilty fine,” she added.





“Most of the road traffic accidents recorded were attributed to low compliance with traffic and human error remain critical issues.”



#SmartEagles2025