FOUR  POLICE OFFICERS  IN COURT OVER ALLEGED R@PE OF DRUNK TEEN

FOUR COPS IN COURT OVER ALLEGED RAPE OF DRUNK TEEN



FOUR police officers appeared before a magistrate in Luangwa District for allegedly taking turns in raping a drunk teenager they had apprehended for idling outside a bar at night.





Early this year, police announced the arrest of the four law enforcers in connection with rape.



The suspects were named as chief inspector Kebby Hamainde, 46, sergeant Cuthbert Monde, 46, constables Morgan Muleya, 42, and Crispin Chunda, 23.





The quartet was detained for allegedly raping a drunk 18-year-old girl they had apprehended for idling.





It was reported in a statement that the victim was raped by three of the police officers in a car parked at Luangwa Police Station, before a chief inspector took her to a lodge, where he also forced himself on her.





An indictment shows that the suspects are jointly charged with four counts of rape.



The accused are from Luangwa Police Camp and Indeco-Luangwa.



Zambia Daily Mail