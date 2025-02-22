Four-Year-Old Accident Survivor Reunites with Family After Heartbreaking Tragedy



In a story of resilience and hope, four-year-old Given Nyoka has finally been reunited with his family after surviving a devastating road traffic accident that claimed the life of his grandfather.





On February 14, 2025, Given and his grandfather, Mr. Piyela Nyoka, embarked on what was meant to be a journey of new beginnings. The two were traveling from Lundazi to Lusaka, where Given was set to be enrolled in nursery school—a milestone his family had eagerly awaited. However, fate took a tragic turn when their vehicle was involved in a horrific accident along the way.





The crash claimed the life of Mr. Nyoka, leaving Given alone, scared, and in desperate need of medical attention. In the chaos that followed, the little boy was rushed to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital (UTH), where a team of dedicated doctors and nurses fought to save him.





For days, Given lay in the hospital, surrounded by unfamiliar faces but receiving unwavering care from medical professionals who refused to let him suffer alone. With no immediate family to claim him, the hospital staff and concerned citizens worked tirelessly to trace his relatives, spreading word across communities and social media in a heartfelt plea for information.





Then, a breakthrough. Given’s father, Mr. Never Nyoka, from Chimwendo Village in Lundazi District, was finally located and rushed to Lusaka to embrace his son. The emotional reunion brought tears to the eyes of hospital staff, who had grown attached to the brave little boy during his recovery.





“He is so strong, and despite everything he has been through, he still manages to smile,” one nurse said. “Seeing him with his father again is truly heartwarming.”





Though his physical wounds are healing, the emotional scars of the tragedy will take time to fade. Given is now recovering at home under the loving care of his family and will continue to receive medical check-ups as he regains his strength.



Levy Mwanawasa UTH has expressed deep gratitude to everyone who helped locate Given’s family and ensured that no child is left alone in times of crisis.





As the Nyoka family mourns the loss of a beloved father and grandfather, they also find comfort in the miracle of Given’s survival—a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is always hope.