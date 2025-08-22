FOUR YEARS OF UPND IN POWER IS DISASTROUS -MAX  CHONGU

FOUR YEARS OF UPND IN POWER IS DISASTROUS – CHONGU



…says the ruling party is trying to use the poorly implemented free education policy to gain political mileage.





LUSAKA, THURSDAY, AUGUST, 21, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First party National Youth Chairman Maxwell Chongu has described the UPND four years in power as disastrous citing Loadshedding, high cost of living, fuel shortages and the poor disbursement of the CDF.





Speaking when he featured on Live radio this morning, Mr. Chongu said everything under the new dawn government is failing to work adding that this is the more reason they cant face the people and discuss critical national issues.





Mr. Chongu adds that the UPND is now trying to use the poorly implemented free education policy to gain political mileage.





“Free education policy is good but it must not come at the expense of compromising quality education. This policy was not well implemented and the UPND are in a hurry to gain political mileage from the free education policy instead of actualising quality education. Teacher, pupil ratio is also worrisome, one teacher teaching about 100 pupils,” Mr. Chongu said.





” Four years of UPND in Government is disastrous, that’s is why they can’t even come here and face the people. Loadshedding is destroying small medium enterprises. Today if you go to Mtendere, Kalingalinga and Hellen Kaunda, Kanyama, Chawama,Matero and many other areas outside Lusaka you will find that barbershop, bakeries, salons, butcheries have shut down and this is the Government that is telling us that buy solar power machines as if they are giving us money,” he said.





And Mr. Chongu said CF is working to strengthen its party structures across the country and has left its doors open to work with other political parties.





” CF never left UKA because it wants to contest in the 2026 polls alone, we left UKA because we didn’t want to be linked to an organization with no room to work with others. CF is championing an agenda of unity of purpose among political parties and we are working to strengthen our party structures and have have left our doors open to work together with other political parties and alliances, we need to put our differences aside,” Mr. Chongu said.



#SmartEagles2025.