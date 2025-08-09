FQM’S KANSANSHI MINE AND STAKEHOLDERS COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP NEW GRIEVANCE MANAGEMENT PROCEDURE





Solwezi, Zambia



In a significant step towards enhancing transparency and community engagement, First Quantum Minerals’ Kansanshi Mining PLC has held a public consultative workshop to develop a new Grievance Management Procedure.





The initiative aims to create a robust and inclusive framework for addressing concerns from both internal and external stakeholders.





FQM believes that in addition to ongoing, proactive dialogue with the local communities, all of its operations and projects should be supported by fully functional grievance mechanisms, and that these mechanisms are designed to receive, assess, and effectively resolve concerns or complaints related to its activities in a transparent, fair, and timely manner with input from stakeholders.





Speaking at the event, North-Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Luckson Mulumbi, commended the mining firm for proactively creating a transparent mechanism to resolve issues amicably.





“Given the many issues raised by communities in Solwezi and specifically those surrounding the mine operation, I believe the development of the Grievance Management Procedure has come at the right time,” said Mr Mulumbi.





He added, “Once finalised and implemented, the procedure will give an opportunity to different stakeholders to engage Kansanshi Mining PLC on matters that affect them and are related to the operation of the mine.”



The government, through ZCCM-IH, holds a 20 percent interest in Kansanshi Mining PLC.





Mr Mulumbi noted that the initiative is a demonstration of good practice towards building a transparent mechanism through which complaints both real and assumed can be resolved amicably, and that the process should not just be about compliance, but a mechanism that fosters trust building and improving how the mining firm engages with stakeholders.





“As stakeholders who have been invited to participate in this workshop, your insight and experiences are critical in shaping a grievance mechanism that is practical, fair, and responsive to concerns that stakeholders might have about Kansanshi Mining PLC Operations.





I have noted that the selection of stakeholders was done carefully to ensure that the submissions from the workshop represents a comprehensive complexion of the mine impacted communities and other stakeholders with interest in the mine operations. Therefore, your feedback today will play a direct role in shaping the final Grievance Management Procedure that is inclusive,” he continued.





He further urged all participants starting from government, private sector, traditional leaders, mine unions, churches, NGO’s to mention but a few to contribute diligently to the review of the draft procedure, emphasising that their insights are critical in shaping a mechanism that is practical, fair, and responsive to the community’s needs.





FQM Country Manager, Dr Godwin Beene, reiterated the company’s commitment to open dialogue and stakeholder engagement.



“At First Quantum Minerals, we believe that strong relationships with our stakeholders are essential for sustainable progress of the business because we believe that what is good for the community is also good for business,” said Dr Beene.





He explained that the new procedure aims to provide a structured framework to strengthen how the company receives, addresses, and responds to stakeholder concerns, and that it aligns with a core principle of the company’s Corporate Social Policy.





“We commit to listening and communicating with stakeholders’ local communities directly about events, issues and ideas. We seek to consult and resolve grievances in a timely and interactive and culturally appropriate manner,” he added.





Dr Beene further assured the attendees that their input is invaluable for creating a robust and inclusive procedure.



“The procedure will contribute to ensuring transparency, and build a mechanism that works for everyone, fairly, effectively and respectfully. Be assured that First Quantum as a Group and Kansanshi Mining PLC is particularly committed to strengthening our partnerships through open dialogue and inclusive decision-making,” he said.





The workshop is a key part of the development process, ensuring that the final Grievance Management Procedure reflects the comprehensive views of the mine’s impacted communities and other interested stakeholders.





First Quantum’s grievance mechanisms are designed to be culturally appropriate, free of charge and in a user-friendly format which is easily accessible to all community members, ensuring that no barriers prevent stakeholders from raising their concerns. The company is actively working towards co-designing future engagement mechanisms in collaboration with traditional leaders and other key stakeholders.



©Langmead & Baker Ltd