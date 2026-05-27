FR MUKOSA DEMANDS SANITY IN POLITICS



Catholic Priest Fr. Andrew Chewe Mukosa has spoken against violence witnessed during nominations for the August 13 General Elections.





Fr. Mukosa of St. Francis – Kapesha Parish in Mansa said he was saddened by violence, scramble for political positions, immoral defections, bad language and threatening behaviors.





He has told politicians that political power is not for personal benefit but for service.



“I am following and noting with sadness the wrangles and conflict that are taking place on the political ground in Zambia, fighting for position, defections without reflection, bad language, violence and threatening behaviors. Stop being power hungry and present your abilities of leadership to the people in a moral way,” Fr. Mukosa said.





“What is happening today on our political ground shows that we as political players in Zambia have not really understood the principles of leadership, principles such as stewardship, social responsibility and moral standing,” he said.





“Social responsibility: that when we promise people, we are bound to deliver to the people or be seen as making all efforts to serve and deliver what we promised to our voters. It is my prayer therefore that our politicians’ minds are enlightened and transformed as they exhibit themselves to be voted into political positions by the people,” Fr. Mukosa said.





He called for an end to violence while advocating a level ground for everyone to participate freely and peacefully in politics.





“Be moral and normal. Otherwise stop your aspirations for political power, it means it was not meant for people like you,” Fr. Mukosa concluded.