Home Obituary Fr Richard Luonde Dies ObituarypoliticsPFUPND Fr Richard Luonde Dies April 26, 2022 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Anglican priest and politician Father Richard Luonde has died 1 COMMENT This is very sad news. Condolences to his family and friends. May His Soul Rest In Everlasting Peace. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
This is very sad news. Condolences to his family and friends. May His Soul Rest In Everlasting Peace.