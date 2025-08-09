FRA Marketing Assistant in Kasama nabbed for forging academic qualifications

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Kasama has arrested and charged Mike Musukwa a Marketing Assistant at Food Reserve Agency Kasama Office on two counts of uttering a false document and one count of obtaining pecuniary advantage.





Mike Musukwa, 34, of Newtown in Kasama has been charged with two counts of uttering false documents contrary to section 352 and 347 of the penal code act Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.





He has also been charged with one count of obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretences contrary to section 309a (1) (2) (c) of the penal code act Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia





Details are that Musukwa was initially employed as a Data Entry Clerk by the Food Reserve Agency in Mungwi District.





However, investigations have established that between 1st January 2014 and 31st December 2014 Musukwa uttered a false grade 12 School Certificate and a false Bachelor’s Degree Certificate in Computer Science from Cavendish University to his employers.





He was subsequently elevated to the position of Marketing Assistant by his employer and earned a total of K545,338.78 in Salary and Allowances between January 2014 and December 2023.





Musukwa has since been released on bond and has entered a plea of not guilty in Court.



He is also scheduled to appear on 3rd September, 2025 for the commencement of trial.