France Deploys Aircraft Carrier “Charles de Gaulle” Toward Hormuz Crisis Zone



France has deployed the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle toward the southern Red Sea as tensions continue escalating around the Strait of Hormuz.





The deployment signals Paris is preparing for potential maritime security operations aimed at protecting global shipping routes and restoring freedom of navigation in the region.





French officials stated the mission is defensive in nature and would focus on securing commercial transit after active fighting subsides.





The carrier strike group includes around 20 Rafale fighter jets alongside multiple escort frigates, with the task force currently moving through the Suez Canal toward the Red Sea.





President Emmanuel Macron also reportedly discussed regional tensions directly with Masoud Pezeshkian, urging an unconditional reopening of the strait amid mounting fears over global energy security.