France to introduce a voluntary military service  in wake of Russia war threat

France will introduce a voluntary military service of 10 months beginning next summer, becoming the latest EU country to signal preparations for potential conflict amid growing concerns over Russia.

President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the expansion of the military, focusing on volunteers mostly aged 18 to 19, and said, “A new national service will be introduced, gradually starting next summer,” during a speech to troops in Varces-Allieres-et-Risset. This makes France the first major European nation, and the first with nuclear capabilities, to restore military service.

Macron emphasised that volunteers would be deployed “only on national soil” and not sent to the frontlines in Ukraine. According to the Élysée Palace, participants will undergo “serious” combat training intended to “reaffirm the importance of preparing the nation and its morale to face growing threats.” Officials hope to enlist 3,000 volunteers in the first year, with the programme potentially expanding to 50,000 annually as the military says it is “preparing for a confrontation with our countries by 2030.”

The move comes as the threat of a Russian attack continues to loom over Europe. Only days ago, France’s top general warned the country “must be prepared to lose its children,” while the United States has signalled that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own defence. The International Institute for Strategic Studies noted that “most European armies struggle to meet their recruitment targets and retain trained personnel, as well as to generate a sufficient reserve.”

Several European nations already operate some form of conscription, including Nordic and Baltic states. Finland maintains one of the world’s largest reserves through universal male conscription, Sweden has reinstated selective conscription with mandatory registration for both genders, and other countries continue to rely heavily on national service to bolster readiness.

In the UK, General Sir Richard Barrons warned that Britain has not invested in “the things it needs for a long war,” saying key capabilities have been allowed to “wither.” He rated civil defence “one out of 10” and criticised institutions for operating under the assumption that prolonged wars are no longer possible. Speaking at the Long War Conference 2025 in Whitehall, he said the UK must prepare for the possibility of an extended conflict, cautioning that, given the current pace of production, “at best, we will be quite ready in about 10 years.”