France women’s player given 12-Match ban for biting Irish opponent

France’s Axelle Berthoumieu has received a 12-match ban after biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer during their quarterfinal clash at the ongoing 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Exeter, England.

The incident occurred in France’s 18-13 victory on Sunday, with TV replays showing the 25-year-old appearing to bite Wafer’s arm during a penalty turnover. Although no immediate action was taken during the match, Ireland captain Sam Monaghan raised the matter with referee Aimee Barrett-Theron.

This week, World Rugby’s independent foul play review committee (FPRC) confirmed the sanction. Originally facing a maximum penalty of 18 games, Berthoumieu’s suspension was reduced to 12 after the panel considered her remorse and admission of foul play.

“The TMO was unable to determine clear and obvious foul play live and did not have additional evidence to corroborate,” the FPRC explained in its decision.

Berthoumieu accepted responsibility for a red-card offense but intends to appeal the length of the ban. If upheld, she will miss the remainder of the World Cup — including France’s semifinal against England on Saturday and either the final or bronze medal match on September 27 — along with 10 games in her domestic season. She will be eligible to return on March 1, 2026.

In addition, France co-captain Manae Feleu was handed a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle in the same game. While she accepted foul play occurred, Feleu is appealing the severity of her punishment.