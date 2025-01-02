(FRANCIS KAPWEPWE (WHY ME) EXAMPLE OF THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WHAT IS SAID AND WHAT IS DONE.



LUNTE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, MUTOTWE KAFWAYA WROTE:



Thank you Hon Miles Bwalya Sampa, for attempting to visit and grant festive season goodies to Francis Kapwepwe aka Why Me.



The Holy Bible in Proverbs 19:17 says and I quote “Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord.”



As things stand, Why Me is in an extremely vulnerable state of being for allegations leveled against him. He is against a powerful state system which has promised Justice to the people but selects who gets Justice and who doesn’t.



It is very unfortunate that Why Me chose to mix his commentary with insults – I think elderly people in his family circle or even community leaders around his home could have helped to speak to him. Instead he was handed to the jaws of a state machinery which would mercilessly transport him from Chililabombwe to be incarcerated in Livingstone.





This is from one town at the end of the country to another town at the opposite other end of the country. He is Incarcerated there with no police bond and neither has he been granted bail. But the allegations leveled against him are both bondable and bailable. His friends and family live 910 km away from where he is incarcerated.



With the current high cost of travel these days, it is nearly impossible for Why Me to get visits from his friends and relatives who live so far from where he is being held. Our human rights commission may take interest in this once the diplomatic corps show interest. It’s really sad.





Why Me may be wrong, he may also be disliked but he should still be treated with dignity. He should be afforded Justice. He must still be seen to enjoy among fellow citizens the human rights guaranteed in our constitution.



Honestly, why should a government system be so hell bent on punishing its citizens like this?



The insults for which Why Me is incarcerated are the same as those insults someone called Chibokolo showered on him and other innocent Zambians. Where is Chibokolo today? He is at his home enjoying his freedoms because he is a political supporter of the ruling UPND.





Has Chibokolo been arrested for his insults and denied police bond and or bail to teach him a lesson being taught to Why Me? None of that has ever happened to him.



What about those other UPND supporters who indiscriminately insulted president Edgar LUNGU at DEC offices in full view of the same police force which arrested Why Me, where are they? In their respective homes enjoying their new year celebrations.





In view of the foregoing, I put it to the state that it’s system in this regard is biased and deliberately designed and resourced to punish some Zambians and not others based on perceived political support. Those who are assumed to support the ruling UPND would not be punished no matter what insults they utter, but those perceived to be in support of the opposition would be treated like Why Me.



This systematic punishment to those carefully selected is injustice. These are double standards applying on the same citizens. This is hypocrisy. This is poor leadership.





One UPND official in Luapula province recently insulted Hon Mulenga Fube. Has he been arrested? The answer is no! What can government tell the people in terms of all citizens being equal before the law? It’s hard.



Maybe the the below questions may follow:



(1) Why has (Why Me) been treated as a special case for punishment in a country of insults where ministers can even call those who were there before them as monkeys?



(2) What lesson does government want Why Me to learn which must not be learned by those who support the ruling UPND?





(3) Are there other considerations that have been taken into account when it comes to Why Me’s insults, which are not considered for other people who are aligned to UPND?



On this second day of 2025, I wish to appeal to the state to stop punishing selected citizens. Let the rule of law begin to take shape. Let the promises of good governance start forming in our country.





I also wish to appeal to young people and politically active members of society to stop insulting. It is possible to propagate ideas without trading insults.



To the state – please give Justice to Why Me. Incarcerating him close to 1000 km away from his home does not show Justice but injustice and neither does it show leadership but it does poor leadership.



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC

MK02.01.2025