FRANK MUTUBILA BACKS DICKSON JERE FOR LUSAKA CENTRAL 

FRANK MUTUBILA BACKS JERE FOR LUSAKA CENTRAL



FORMER Zambia’s Ambassador to Italy and veteran broadcaster Frank Mutubila has endorsed prominent lawyer Dickson Jere for the Lusaka Central Parliamentary seat in the forthcoming elections.





Ambassador Mutubila underscored that to be a true people’s representative, one must first recognise their qualities and achievements, as well as the discipline required to attain them.





He stressed that effective leadership demands sound personal and family management, a deep understanding of governance, and awareness of the needs of the community.





Ambassador Mutubila added that negotiation skills, the ability to identify opportunities for development, and above all, humility, are essential attributes for public service.





“Humility is what defines Dickson,” Ambassador Mutubila stated.



He affirmed that Lusaka Central and its people would be best served by Counsel Jere.



SM