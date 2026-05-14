Fraud-Accused Ekurhuleni City Manager to Return to Work Despite Pending Criminal Case



Embattled Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla is set to resume his duties on Monday, 18 May, after voluntarily stepping aside following his arrest on fraud and corruption charges.





Lerutla, a chartered accountant appointed to the metro’s top administrative post in late 2025, has been on special leave since April. His return comes even as he and suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi await trial in the Boksburg Regional Court, where their case was postponed to 9 June.





The charges stem from a 2019 speeding incident. Prosecutors allege that Lerutla then the metro’s acting chief financial officer was arrested for speeding in Boksburg. Instead of appearing in court, he and Mkhwanazi allegedly arranged an imposter to pose as Lerutla, plead guilty, and accept a community service sentence. Investigators claim the scheme was meant to free Lerutla to attend a job interview, with payments of up to R400,000 allegedly involved.





Both men, released on R30,000 bail each, maintain their innocence.



City spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe confirmed Lerutla’s special leave ends Monday, adding: “The city manager remains innocent until proven guilty.” Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said the council is seeking legal advice, with a report expected by 21 May.





Opposition parties have called for Lerutla’s immediate suspension, warning that his return could further erode public trust in the cash-strapped metro, already plagued by service delivery failures and financial mismanagement.