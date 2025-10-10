Fred M’membe angers  Sean Tembo’s Tonse Alliance

TONSE ALLIANCE REBUTTAL OF STATEMENT ISSUED BY DR FRED M’MEMBE



Lusaka, 10th October 2025



1. The TONSE ALLIANCE is disappointed with a statement that was allegedly issued by Socialist Party President, Dr Fred M’membe, and which was carried in yesterday’s edition of News Diggers newspaper, in which he claimed that the TONSE ALLIANCE is a part of his so-called United Opposition Front Alliance, and further that his alliance will be choosing a leader in 2 weeks time.





2. The TONSE ALLIANCE wishes to categorically state that we are not, and have never been a part of Dr M’membe’s alliance. And neither have we ever been approached by Dr Fred M’membe to join his so-called alliance.





3. It is also our strong belief that Dr Fred M’membe’s statement was specifically designed and timed to undermine the TONSE ALLIANCE by casting aspersions on our road map that was unveiled during the 15th Council of Leaders meeting, a few days ago, and in which we set the date for our General Congress as 29th November 2025, and the nomination fees for those aspiring to stand as Alliance Chairman and 2026 Presidential Elections Candidate, at K300,000.00





4. The TONSE ALLIANCE wishes to take this opportunity to render a piece of advice to Dr Fred M’membe; sir, please conduct your politics with the integrity that you continuously claim to have.



///END



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson

Lusaka, Zambia