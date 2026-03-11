Fred M’membe at 67—The Firebrand Who Refuses Silence



…an inspiration for Zambian seekers of free expression



11 Mar 26-Amb. AM.



Today, March 11, 2026, marks the 67th birthday of Dr. Fred M’membe, a man whose life story is inseparable from Zambia’s struggle for democracy, justice, and freedom of expression.





Born in Mongu in 1959, M’membe has lived a life of defiance, courage, and intellectual firepower.



He is not just a politician running in the August 13 polls; he is a journalist, lawyer, economist, and publisher whose voice has consistently risen above fear when many chose silence.



It can be tricky to be outspoken in Zambia as Amnesty International, the State Department and the UN rights commission have stated recently.





Fred’s founding of The Post Newspaper in 1991 (I worked for) remains a watershed moment in Zambia’s media history, a platform that challenged corruption and authoritarianism until its closure.



For this, he has been jailed multiple times under different administrations, proving that his commitment to truth is not theoretical but lived in the harshest of circumstances.





Fred’s most recent detention at Chilenje Police Station became a stage for his courage, as he delivered a two-night address to supporters, reminding them that democracy is not a gift but a right.





M’membe’s current legal battles—charges under the Cyber Crimes Act and sedition accusations—are emblematic of the shrinking democratic space in Zambia, a reality Amnesty International and the U.S. State Department have repeatedly flagged.





Yet, he remains undeterred. “Justice is not a gift from rulers; it is a right of the people,” he has declared. And again: “We must speak even when our voices shake, because silence is complicity.”



These words capture why his birthday is important: it is not merely the celebration of a man, but of a conscience, a megaphone, a reminder that Zambia’s democracy still has defenders.





His wife, the elegant Mutinta Mazoka-M’membe, daughter of the late Anderson Mazoka, has stood by him with fierce loyalty.



On days like this, Mutinta celebrates him not only as a husband but as a symbol of resilience. Her words—“My father did not die for this injustice”—when denied access to him in detention, echo her unwavering defense of his mission.





Together, they embody a family rooted in civic duty and sacrifice.



Dr. Fred M’membe’s courage recalls the fire of Steve Biko in South Africa, Vaclav Havel in Europe, and Martin Luther King Jr. in America—voices that spoke against injustice when silence was the safer option.





Like them, M’membe teaches Zambians that journalism is not a crime but a civic duty, that speaking truth to power is the oxygen of democracy.





As one admirer put it: “Fred M’membe is the conscience of Zambia.” Another said: “His courage is the oxygen of democracy.” And a third: “He teaches us that journalism is not a crime but a civic duty.”



His recent crusade calling for the burial of Edgar Lungu, frozen for nine months by Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha court action, is yet another example of his refusal to let injustice pass unchallenged.





Fred doesn’t court controversy, but he doesn’t run away from it either. That line defines his political and journalistic life. He is a man who believes that when many are scared to speak, someone must pick up the megaphone.







On this birthday, his 67th, Zambians are reminded that democracy thrives only when voices rise against injustice. His life is a lesson in courage, a reminder that silence is complicity.





As the polls approach on August 13, his fire remains undimmed. And as a Latino saying goes: “La verdad no se calla, se grita con fuego en el corazón”—the truth is never silenced; it is shouted with fire in the heart.







–Amb Anthony Mukwita, Author & International Relations Analyst