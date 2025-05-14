Freddie Gibbs insists someone clearly wanted Tory Lanez dead

After the news broke that Tory Lanez was reportedly stabbed on multiple occasions in prison, songwriter Freddie Gibbs took to social media to insist the obvious– someone clearly wanted to kill the rapper.

Following the viral report of Lanez being stabbed, Gibbs took to social media on X to reflect on the incident in a few words.

An update on Lanez’s Instagram alleged the rapper was stabbed 14 times, suffered collapsed lungs and was placed on a “breathing apparatus.”

To Freddie Gibbs, the incident and the severity of Lanez’s injuries are a sign that the suspect was aiming to end the rapper’s life.

“N***a stab you 14 times he trying to send you upstairs,” Freddie Gibbs wrote on X.

A TMZ report previously indicated that another inmate stabbed Tory Lanez during an altercation in the yard of the California Correctional Institution.

A source then alleged that Lanez was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, yet the injuries he suffered were non-life-threatening.

Nigga stab you 14 times he trying to send you upstairs. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) May 12, 2025

The post shared on Lanez’s Instagram account reported he had “7 wounds to his back, 4 to his torso, 2 to the back of his head, and 1 to the left side of his face.”

However, reports indicate that Lanez’s condition has improved as he is “breathing on his own” and “talking normally” in addition to being in “good spirits,” per the Instagram post.

Nonetheless, the motivation behind the stabbing is yet to be revealed. Currently, Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence behind bars for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.