Freemasons have built and donated a classroom in Chilanga District





Freemasons donate to ‘make lives better’



IN AN act of charity, the Freemasons have built and dona

ted a classroom to enhance education standards in the country.



The Lodge of Unity handed over the newly-constructed classroom to the Human Service Trust (HST) School in Namalombe area of Chilanga District last Saturday.





Speaking at the event, Lodge of Unity’s reining Master, Brother Aman Mohan, explained some of the principles of Freemasonry.



“Freemasonry is a fraternity that brings men from all different parts of our society together to build strong friendships, practise upright morals, integrity and sound character. As we say: Masonry makes good men better! A very important pillar of our society is to practise charity and to help the lesser privileged in our society improve their livelihoods. Unfortunately, the general perception of Freemasonry is often misunderstood and has led to a lot of misconceptions of our fraternity,” he stated.





The construction of the classroom was made possible through generous donations from the Lodge of Unity, which has supported HST for over five years.



He mentioned that their main fundraising event is held annually in August and is open to all members of the public that wish to participate or contribute. Proceeds from this event are directed towards seven charitable causes, including Human Service Trust, which comprises a school, clinic, and hospice.





“We are also exploring new initiatives, such as organizing a fund-raising walk/run, to raise additional funds while promoting healthier lifestyles,” Mohan said.



He also added that being present at the handover was a meaningful experience and reaffirmed the Lodge of Unity’s commitment to supporting deserving causes.





He expressed gratitude to other supporting groups, including The Shyam Parivar, The Rajasthan Foundation, The Jain Association of Zambia, and the members and family members of the Lodge of Unity that were present at the hand-over ceremony.



Representing the District Grand Lodge of Zambia Scottish Constitution, the governing body of Scottish Freemasonry in Zambia, which oversees Lodge of Unity, was Brother Musonda Kasase.





“There is no better gift a parent can give to a child than education. It is something no one can ever take away. Seeing how the masonic fraternity is helping fellow Zambian Citizens by funding better education facilities is truly a proud moment,” Kasase remarked.



Human Service Trust Board Chairperson Vijay Vargiya, popularly known as VJ, shared the story of the school’s humble beginnings.



Originally conducted under a tree, the school has now grown to include 14 classrooms across eight buildings, thanks to contributions from well-wishers and organizations such as the Lodge of Unity.





VJ noted that HST’s services extend beyond education.



The Trust has provided support to the Old People’s Home in Matero, conducted thousands of cataract operations in Liteta, and assisted the Paediatrics Department at the University Teaching Hospital with equipment and food until 2000.





Mohan concluded by expressing the Lodge’s enthusiasm for continuing its support and visiting the facilities regularly to witness the ongoing development first-hand.



By Benedict Tembo



Kalemba June 26, 2025