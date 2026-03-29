French police have foiled a suspected bomb attack outside a Bank of America branch in Paris, arresting a man allegedly preparing to detonate a homemade explosive device.

The incident occurred in the city’s 8th arrondissement, near the Champs-Élysées, at around 3:30am local time.

According to sources close to the investigation, officers intervened just after the suspect placed a device consisting of a container filled with liquid believed to be fuel and an ignition system.

France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor confirmed the suspect is in custody and said the case is being investigated as “attempted damage by fire or other dangerous means in connection with a terrorist undertaking” and “terrorist criminal conspiracy.”

The investigation involves both the Paris judicial police and the General Directorate for Internal Security. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez praised the swift police response.

“Well done to the rapid response team… whose actions thwarted a violent terrorist attack in Paris last night,” he said. “Vigilance remains at a higher level than ever. I congratulate all the security and intelligence forces, who are fully mobilised under my authority in the current international context.”

Authorities said the suspect was caught in the act, while a second individual reportedly fled the scene and remains at large. The device has since been secured and handed over to forensic experts for further analysis as investigations contin