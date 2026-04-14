FRESH CLAIM EMERGES OVER UPND’S FOUNDING WITH NDOLA POLITICIAN SAYING HE IS PARTY CO-FOUNDER

A fresh claim has emerged regarding the founding of the ruling UPND, with Ndola-based politician Stewart Zimba alleging he is the co-founder of the party.

Mr. Zimba has told Phoenix News that he worked closely with the late Anderson Mazoka at Bolt Zambia and that between 1995 and 1996, the idea to form a political party was first discussed.

He claims the initiative operated quietly under the name “AKM” due to Mr. Mazoka’s position as managing director at the company and that he served as the first district chairman for Ndola, while also contributing to drafting key documents.

Mr. Zimba further alleges that when UPND was eventually formed, only the name changed and not its original founders.

The claims add to growing debates around the party’s history, coming barely weeks after another controversial figure, Patrick Banda, made headlines after declaring himself UPND president, a move that was dismissed by the party leadership.

And when reached for a comment, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu dismissed Mr. Zimba’s claim of co-founding the party, saying the party is mature with procedures for handling such claims.

He has told Phoenix News that the UPND has other preoccupations unlike looking into who founded the party.

By Justina Matandiko

PN