From Beatings to Power: How a Lost Cow Shaped HH’ Politics- Linda Banks

From Beatings to Power: How a Lost Cow Shaped HH’ Politics





By Linda Banks



It was a quiet morning in Sussex, the kind that gently wraps itself around your senses. The sun was just beginning its slow climb above the hedgerows, painting the sky in soft pastels of amber and rose.

A delicate breeze stirred the lavender lining my garden path, and the early birdsong danced through the stillness like a private orchestra. Wrapped in a shawl and nursing my first cup of tea, I was alone with my thoughts, until I wasn’t.





The President’s voice broke into my morning day dream, not in person but through a recording I had been asked to review. And as he spoke, something in the tone, soft, almost reluctant…..began to shift the ground beneath my calm. Within seconds, Sussex melted away. In its place, my mind was transported thousands of miles to a different sunrise, one not cushioned by blossoms or birdsong but by the red biting dust of Bwengwe, Southern Province.





There, in the hazy golden light, I saw a young boy, barefoot, hungry, and weathered by hours under the Zambian sun. His name was Sammy. He had spent the day herding cattle across the dry land, a task that started with youthful excitement but slowly drained him of energy as the sun reached its peak. As evening approached, the first stars whispering overhead, Sammy realised with dread that one cow had gone missing. Panic set in. He couldn’t go home without it.





And when he did return, without the cow, what awaited him was not a mother’s comforting embrace , a hot meal and a well done son for such hard work, but it was punishment, a heavy beating.





“When a cow got lost,” President Hakainde Hichilema recalled quietly, “I came home to a heavy beating by male relatives and my mother was not helpful. She poured water on my bed so that I could not sleep… and sent me back to the woods until I came back with the lost cow.”





It is a sentence that lingers,brutal in its simplicity, yet searing in its implication. This wasn’t just a memory. It was a scar. A private grief, shared in a public moment. And perhaps, it is a key to understanding the man behind the presidential seal: the leader shaped by pain, by resilience, and by the unspoken ache of a childhood spent fighting for dignity. As a scribe, I couldn’t help but wish I was the one interviewing him, I would have asked “Mr President,how has this experience shaped the way you are governing Zambia today”.





In that tender Sussex dawn, I realised: this story wasn’t just about a boy and a cow. It was about a country, and the quiet, powerful ways in which hardship carves out the character of a leader





My eyes are getting increasingly moist and the pages of my notebook are stained with teardrops. As a mother, my trembling hand cannot ink the rest of this story. I will be back to dissect how this childhood trauma spills into his treatment of his subordinates and citizens.



To be continued.….. ✍