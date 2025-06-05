“From Hiding to Healing: Ndola Teaching Hospital Transforms Life of Chingola Barber with Facial Tumor Removal”



#NTH_CARES

===================

By Cornelius Kabwe

For months, 33-year-old Peter Katontoka, a barber from Chingola, lived in silent anguish trapped behind the cloth that concealed a growing mass on the side of his face. The once vibrant and outgoing man who ran a small but steady barbershop in his community found himself retreating from the world, consumed by fear, shame, and unanswered questions.





But that chapter of pain came to an end at Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH), where a skilled team of doctors performed a delicate and life-changing surgery removing an 845-gram tumor through a wide local superficial parotidectomy, all while preserving the facial nerve critical for expression and normal function.





(In simple terms, a wide local superficial parotidectomy is a type of surgery where doctors remove a tumor or lump from the outer part of the parotid gland, which is the largest saliva-producing gland located near the ear, without damaging important facial nerves)





“It all started with an itch on my cheek in May 2024,” Peter shared. “I thought it was just a reaction to a cream I used, but then a small mole appeared. Within days, it started growing, and no medicine helped.”

As the tumor grew larger, so did Peter’s isolation. “I couldn’t face my clients anymore, I always felt like people were laughing at me,” he said softly. “Even just walking to the shop or boarding a bus was painful. I would wrap a cloth around my head to avoid the stares. I felt invisible… or worse, mocked.”





Peter’s turning point came when a concerned relative contacted ZNBC in Kitwe. His story was aired on the program News Room, Capturing the attention of the Copperbelt Provincial Health Office, which evacuated him to Ndola Teaching Hospital.



Upon arrival, Peter found something he hadn’t felt in a long time hope.





“The doctors and nurses here treated me with much care and kindness. They examined me and told me that surgery was possible. That gave me strength. And today, I feel like a new person.”





Dr. Lufunda Lukama, Head of the ENT Department at Ndola Teaching Hospital and lead surgeon in the case, described the operation as one of the most technically demanding they’ve encountered.





“The tumor was massive, deep-seated, and dangerously close to major blood vessels and vital nerves,” Dr. Lukama explained. “Our main goal was to remove it completely while preserving the facial nerve to avoid permanent facial paralysis. I’m proud to say we achieved both.”





“I feel like I have been given a second chance,” Peter said, his voice trembling with emotion. “For months I hid my face even on the bus, I’d cover my head with a cloth. I stopped being myself. But now, I feel proud to look in the mirror again. I can smile without fear.”





“I want to thank the Government of Zambia and the entire team of doctors and nurses who looked after me,” Peter said. “Their encouragement and support gave me the strength to go through with the operation. I am now healing well and ready to face the world again.”





The team comprised a multidisciplinary group of professionals, including surgeons from Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) and doctors from the Copperbelt University under the Dental and Maxillofacial Unit, who worked tirelessly to ensure a successful outcome.



The team included: Surgeons: Dr Lufunda Lukama (ENT Surgeon ), Dr Mulenga Kasonde, Dr Royd Ngoma (General Surgeons), Dr Chrispin Mumena (Maxillofacial Surgeon CBU); Anaesthesiologists: Dr Mbangu Mumbwe , Dr Petronella Kabamba, Dr Wanza Nachilima; Scrub Nurses: Sr Annie Kilambe, Mr Chinyama





Ndola Teaching Hospital continues to set the bar for transformative healthcare in Zambia where behind every surgery is not just a medical case, but a human life restored.





Note: Consent was given by client before publishing this article.



Ndola Teaching Hospital Official

Public Relations Department