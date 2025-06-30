From Liberation to Domination: How Mandela Built a Nation and Mugabe Broke One





Both were liberation icons. Both walked out of prison as symbols of hope. And both stood at the helm of newly freed nations. But decades later, Nelson Mandela and Robert Mugabe are remembered not for what they fought against but for what they chose to do after victory.





South Africa, still standing flawed but intact.

Zimbabwe, still limping free but fractured.



The difference? One built a nation. The other built a throne.



🕊 Mandela: Power Shared is Power Multiplied





In 1994, the African National Congress (ANC) won a landslide 62.65% in South Africa’s first democratic elections. Mandela could’ve taken it all. But instead, he chose to share power, even with those who once upheld apartheid.





He brought in former National Party officials and included white Afrikaners in his Cabinet not out of weakness, but because he understood something rare: a country isn’t a trophy for the victor, it’s a home for all.



“Mandela knew that reconciliation isn’t about forgetting the past—it’s about not letting it poison the future,” says political analyst Lindiwe Nkutha.





Through his leadership, political tolerance became part of South Africa’s national identity. Opposition parties flourished. The press remained free. Institutions were designed to outlive individuals.





And while South Africa today wrestles with corruption, inequality, and economic challenges, its democracy still breathes. That’s a legacy Mandela built one handshake, one compromise, one inclusive step at a time.



🔥 Mugabe: From Hero to Hammer



In Zimbabwe’s 1980 elections, ZANU-PF emerged with 57.5% of the vote less than what Mandela had, but Mugabe treated it like a blank cheque. Instead of nation building, he settled scores.





He sidelined fellow freedom fighters like Ndabaningi Sithole and refused to honour James Chikerema with national hero status just because they dared to disagree with him.



Even the church wasn’t safe. Teachers, priests, and school officials in United Methodist Church schools were harassed and expelled because Bishop Abel Muzorewa, Mugabe’s political rival, was linked to the church.





“It wasn’t leadership. It was paranoia,” says historian Abigail Mhlanga. “And it broke a nation that deserved healing.”



Mugabe included some white Rhodesians in his early Cabinet, yes but only to pacify Ian Smith’s camp and the West. When those same white Zimbabweans later criticized corruption and mismanagement, they were branded as enemies.





Land reform? Important, yes. But under Mugabe, it became a weapon chaotic, violent, and politically motivated. White farmers were driven out. The economy collapsed. Food queues replaced independence dreams.



🤐 Dissent Was Treason



In Mandela’s South Africa, political opponents debated in Parliament. In Mugabe’s Zimbabwe, they ran for their lives.





Zimbabwean politics became a “with us or against us” battleground. Institutions were politicized. The judiciary lost independence. Elections became a ritual of survival, not expression.



Even fellow liberation comrades if they dared to speak were crushed. Repression wore liberation colours. And for many Zimbabweans, the dream of Uhuru turned into a nightmare wrapped in a flag.





⚖ Lessons Carved in Pain



The ANC has had scandals Nkandla, state capture, Eskom but South Africa has preserved multiparty democracy and constitutionalism. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, is still trying to escape the shadow of Mugabe’s command-and-control politics.





“Liberation became oppression. Freedom became fear,” says activist Tendai Zulu.



That’s the hard truth.



Because a true liberator leaves behind systems, not sycophants. Mandela stepped down. Mugabe clung on. Mandela listened to opponents. Mugabe crushed them. Mandela planted hope. Mugabe weaponized history.





✊🏾 Rise Above the Flag



It’s time Zimbabweans remember one thing: Before you are ZANU, CCC, or independent you are Zimbabwean.



No party should be bigger than the nation. No liberation war memory should justify tyranny. No political loyalty should override truth, unity, or justice.





“We must save our country from the chains we forged ourselves,” said one youth at a protest in Harare last week. “We need leadership, not legacy worship.”



Because a nation isn’t built by fear, but by courage.

Not by nostalgia, but by vision.

Not by vengeance, but by unity.



And in that, Zimbabwe can still rise.



June 30, 2025

©️ KUMWESU