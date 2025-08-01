From Neglect to New Hope, How CDF is Changing Lives in Chasefu



by Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo



This morning, at a UPND press briefing, Honourable Misheke Nyambose, the Independent Member of Parliament for Chasefu, shared a powerful and emotional account of how the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is transforming his constituency.

For many years, Chasefu was a forgotten place , no mortuary, no secondary school, poor roads, and schools where children sat on dusty floors. But with the rise in CDF from K1.6 million to K36 million per constituency under the UPND administration, change has finally arrived.





Hon. Nyambose revealed that Chasefu now has its first-ever mortuary, a vital facility that brings dignity to the grieving process for local families. In education, the situation has drastically improved.

Once plagued by under-staffed schools with no desks, Chasefu is now home to its first-ever secondary Boarding school under construction, and desks are being delivered so that no child has to sit on the floor again ,a direct response to President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration that every child deserves to learn in dignity.





Health care and access to clean water have also seen significant progress. A good number of health posts have been built, bringing medical services closer to the people. Clean water, once a luxury for many in Chasefu, is now a reality thanks to the drilling of boreholes funded through CDF.

Hon. Nyambose also shared that his first priority was to fix the road network, which had previously made it difficult for residents to travel, trade, or access basic services. Today, improved roads are opening up opportunities for growth and connectivity.





To those who still doubt the effectiveness of the Constituency Development Fund, Chasefu is living proof that it is working. The transformation taking place ,from classrooms to clinics, from boreholes to bridges , is not political rhetoric but real change felt by ordinary people.