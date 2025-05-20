From prison to prosperity: Vybz Kartel shows off his new mansion

Dancehall icon Vybz Kartel is back in the spotlight and grabbing headlines once again. Known for his fiery lyrics and commanding presence, Kartel ruled the Jamaican music scene for years.

His 2011 arrest shocked fans worldwide and paused his soaring career. However, after being released recently, the “Worl’ Boss” has wasted no time reclaiming his throne.

Just months out of prison, he’s back on Instagram — and in true Kartel style, he’s making a loud statement. With a bold caption, “From Prison to Prosperity,” Vybz Kartel shows the world that his story is far from over.

Vybz Kartel Shows Off His New Mansion

Kartel took to Instagram to unveil his jaw-dropping new mansion. The luxurious estate boasts high walls, gleaming tiles, and grand balconies. Every corner screams elegance and success. Estimates suggest the property is worth millions of Jamaican dollars.

The video, which quickly went viral, also showed sleek designer furniture and chandeliers. Fans couldn’t stop praising the lavish décor and spotless finish. But that’s not all. Kartel also flashed his luxury car collection, including a matte-black Mercedes-Benz and a Range Rover.

His garage looked like a car show. Sources say he’s also investing in real estate and land development. His lifestyle now mirrors his musical success — bold, flashy, and unstoppable. With wealth in plain view, Kartel is clearly living the dream. He’s not just back — he’s bigger, richer, and louder than ever. From cell blocks to marble floors, Vybz Kartel is rewriting his legacy with power moves.

Fans explode

After Vybz Kartel shared a video of his mansions, fans congratulated him, showing him a lot of love.

@Dashia Muir “Congratulations my Geeeeee if mi nuh happy fi u there’s not a God Jahjah I’m literally full of goosebumps watching this aye a one thing mi know when God ready fi pour out him blessings enuh a nuh ntn normal Malachi 3:10 and Isaiah 44:3 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 many more to come my Boss❤️🙏🏾”

@ZOMBIE “Dat is it mi g 🙌 blessings none stop we nuh 🧢…. #GodistheGreatest”

@Royal Mosiah “This is just a reminder to NEVER give up and keep fighting and believing in God and yourself. Get a good partner by your side and some real friends and dweet none stop 👏🏾🙏🏾💪🏾💰👨🏾‍🏫”