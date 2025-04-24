From Solwezi to State House: Shalala Reflects on UPND’s Transformative Path



Lusaka, Zambia – UPND Consultant Oliver Shalala has described the United Party for National Development (UPND) as the dominant force in Zambia’s political landscape, citing its historical growth, electoral success, and delivery on key national promises.



Speaking during a media engagement on Money FM Radio Station, Mr. Shalala said the UPND’s political journey began in August 1998 in Solwezi, followed by its official registration in December of the same year, and launch at Mulungushi International Conference Centre. He noted that the party gained significant traction under its founding president, the late Anderson Kambela Mazoka, especially during the 2001 general elections.



Despite the tragic loss of Mr. Mazoka in May 2006, just months before the general elections, Mr. Shalala said the party showed resilience by fielding current President Hakainde Hichilema, who eventually led the UPND to a historic victory in the 2021 elections.



“President Hichilema is the most popular president Zambia has ever produced. No other president has received such a landslide victory in the country’s democratic history,” Mr. Shalala stated.





He attributed the party’s sustained popularity to its commitment to its 10-point economic plan and inclusive governance, highlighting that the UPND maintains an open-door policy to listen to citizens and address their needs.



Agriculture, Economic Growth, and Private Sector Empowerment



Mr. Shalala emphasized the importance of agriculture, saying the government has prioritized the sector despite the prolonged drought that affected crop yields. He expressed optimism about recovery, citing improved rainfall during the current farming season and called for enhanced infrastructure in the sector, urging the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to establish more silos to improve food security by increasing maize storage capacity.



On the broader economic front, Mr. Shalala praised the government’s efforts to create an enabling environment for the private sector. He pointed to the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project as a successful Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and highlighted ongoing growth in sectors like mining and energy. He added that the government is actively working to reduce borrowing costs and curb inflation.



He also celebrated Zambia’s progress in debt restructuring, saying it has stabilized the economy and freed up resources for investment in critical social sectors.



Governance, Social Impact, and Decentralization



Mr. Shalala hailed the government’s strides in improving governance, including the removal of political cadres from bus stations and markets, a move he said has restored order and fairness in public spaces. He also noted legislative reforms such as the repeal and replacement of outdated cyber security laws, and the removal of controversial clauses related to hate speech and defamation of the president, which he said aligns with democratic principles.



On decentralization, he pointed to increased allocations through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and improvements in government procurement systems. Social protection programs like the Social Cash Transfer and food-for-work initiatives, along with the recruitment of workers in health, education, and defense sectors, were also cited as key interventions aimed at reducing the cost of living.



Education and Energy Sector Milestones



Mr. Shalala underscored the long-term benefits of the government’s free education policy, aimed at empowering citizens with skills and alleviating poverty. He also mentioned the reintroduction of meal allowances for students as a significant relief for families facing economic pressure.



In the energy sector, he said the completion of the Kafue Lower Gorge project and the clearing of Maamba Collieries’ debts will help mitigate Zambia’s power deficit. Additional solar projects by ZESCO are also underway, contributing to national energy sustainability.



Mr. Shalala said the UPND’s track record proves its dedication to national development and justifies its growing support among the Zambian people.



©UPND Media Team