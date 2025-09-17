FUEL ATTENDANT ARRESTED AFTER LOSING OVER K180,000 IN MAZABUKA





A fuel attendant at Oryx Filling Station in Mazabuka has been arrested for reportedly losing K188,926 belonging to the company.





He has been identified as 24-year-old Mathews Silou, a resident of Kaonga Compound.





On 16th September 2025, at around 09:30 hours, the suspect and his Branch Manager went to ZANACO Bank with the said money for deposit.





Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, notes that upon finding the bank crowded, the Manager returned to the office to attend to other duties, leaving the suspect in the queue.





Later, at around 12:00 hours, the Manager was called to the Police Station where he was informed that his colleague had lost the money.





Daka states that when interviewed, the suspect claimed he had given the bag of money to a male person he had just met so they could engage in a foreign exchange business transaction and share profits.





However, the said individual disappeared with the cash.



Silou has since been apprehended and detained in police custody for theft by servant, as investigations are ongoing.